Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years

Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia teacher is retiring after a 78-year-long teaching career.

Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.

According to the Facebook post by Westwood Schools, Adkins taught at Elmodel School in Baker County, Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany and Westwood Schools in Camilla.

“It is impossible to know the number of lives she has impacted with her relentless determination to find the best in every student, firmly believing that ‘Every Child is a Winner,’” the post said.

The post said on May 18, Westwood Schools plans to have a drop-in reception in the Westwood Auditorium to thank Adkins for her 78 years of service.

That day also happens to be her 95th birthday and Mrs. Grace Adkins Day at the school.

