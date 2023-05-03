Ask the Expert
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident

Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident with an estranged significant other.(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection to a Monday domestic incident, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident with an estranged significant other.

The incident happened at a home on Silver Lake Road in Decatur County.

The victim in the incident was choked and had visible marks, according to an incident report from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office

Carr was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

