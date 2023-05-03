Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection to a Monday domestic incident, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident with an estranged significant other.

The incident happened at a home on Silver Lake Road in Decatur County.

The victim in the incident was choked and had visible marks, according to an incident report from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office

Carr was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

