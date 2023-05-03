Ask the Expert
MCLB to start testing saluting cannons

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany will be testing the saluting cannons.

The test will take place in front of Building 3500 on Thursday, May 11 from 1-2 p.m.

Because of the testing, all traffic will be directed towards Fleming Road and the Johnson Road gate.

This will become a reoccurring event each Friday of every month during morning colors and the main entrance will be closed beginning May 26 for 5-10 minutes.

