MCLB to start testing saluting cannons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany will be testing the saluting cannons.

The test will take place in front of Building 3500 on Thursday, May 11 from 1-2 p.m.

Because of the testing, all traffic will be directed towards Fleming Road and the Johnson Road gate.

This will become a reoccurring event each Friday of every month during morning colors and the main entrance will be closed beginning May 26 for 5-10 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.