KJ Cochran signing with Savannah State

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bearcats are coming off their best hoop season in nearly thirteen years. A large part of that success has been combination wing K.J. Cochran. Today he capped off an incredible high school journey signing a letter of intent to Savannah State.

The senior said, “I feel thankful and blessed. I had to go through adversity the last three years here at high school coming off of surgery, then coming back coming to play with them. I feel real thankful. I feel real blessed.”

Overcoming surgery was just the start of it. As, the coaches son he and his father had to manage their relationship as family and player-coach.

Coach Cochran said, “It’s really been a blessing to me. Like I said it’s my 26th year here at Bainbridge. I’ve been through a lot of these signings, football and basketball but to have your own son out here signing to the next level it just hits different, kind of like senior night and the end of the season. You know it always something inside of you but seeing your own child it was just, just special to me.”

