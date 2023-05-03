Hurricane Preparedness Month: Tips on preparing for a hurricane

Each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week will focus on a separate element of hurricane preparedness.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Preparedness Week runs from April 30-May 6, 2023.

Each day will focus on a different element of hurricane preparedness.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency/Georgia EMA has posted about each element on Facebook.

Day 1: Know Your Risk: Wind and Water

The Georgia EMA advised in a Facebook post that Georgians should learn what types of water and wind hazards could happen in their area and that the effects of the system can be felt hundreds of miles inland.

Hurricane Michael greatly impacted parts of Southwest Georgia in 2018. According to the National Weather Service, Southwest Georgia was hit with wind gusts as high as 115 mph in Donalsonville.

Day 2: Prepare Before Hurricane Season

The Georgia EMA suggests Georgians should develop an evacuation plan, take measures to strengthen their home and create a communication plan with family members that also has a list of contacts.

Day 3: Understand Forecast Information

The Georgia EMA said in a Facebook post that Georgians should learn how to understand forecasts because they can inform you about what is expected like the storm’s path, rainfall amounts and wind speed.

They also said to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A watch means the ingredients for a system are there and preparations should be made in the event of a hurricane. A warning means a hurricane is coming towards your area and to take cover or get out of the area.

The Georgia EMA also advises that Georgians protect their homes by covering windows and securing doors and loose items.

Make sure to follow evacuation orders and help neighbors, especially the elderly and other vulnerable people.

Day 4: Stay Protected During Storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) advises that people keep in mind that the effects of the system can be felt far from the coast and to listen to local officials and avoid travel unless it’s to evacuate the area.

Day 5: Use Caution After Storms

The NWS advises that those who evacuated should only return home when directed to do so and to remain vigilant because hazards like downed powerlines and floodwaters are still there.

Only use outdoor generators that are 20 feet or more away from your home.

Day 6: Take Action Today

The NWS says people should learn what to do before, during and after a storm. Learn how to understand hurricane forecasts and alerts.

People should determine their risk from water and wind before a hurricane hits.

