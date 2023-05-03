First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak frontal boundary passed through late Tuesday night and this has dropped temperatures slightly for Wednesday. Due to the placement of this front, it will not be as breezy as we have seen for the past couple of days. We still hold on to that Red Flag Warning for portions of Southwest Georgia until as late as 8 PM due to the very breezy winds up to 30 mph, along with those fairly low relative humidifies. It is advised to avoid burning today if at all possible. Overnight, we remain clear with lows in the upper 40s and mid-50s. We’ll be seeing a blocking pattern that will hold until we get to around Thursday where we begin to see it flattening a little bit to keep winds light during the day on Thursday into Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s. Friday’s highs will be sitting in the upper 80s to mid-80s along with the high pressure I mentioned earlier in the region. We will be seeing a lot of cloud cover starting to move in on Friday. From Friday onward, we will see a diurnal pattern for the short term with the sea breeze kicking into the afternoons bringing in rain chances a little bit closer toward the weekend or Southwest Georgia. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible over that area with 20 to 40% chances for rain all throughout the weekend. Thanks to deep lever layer ridging temperatures will be warming up with highs in the upper 80s and around 90s into some places. Overnight lows will be sitting in the mid to upper 60s.

