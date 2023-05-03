Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office summer camp to focus on child mental health


By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of kids suffer from emotional issues such as anxiety and depression. That’s why the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office changing its summer camp program.

The Dougherty County Sherrif Office’s summer camp has been held annually since 1996. But since the Dougherty County School System saw two suicides this past school year, this year’s summer camp theme is focused on mental health.

“We realize that a lot of our kids are dealing with mental health and not talking about it,” Captain Ted Thomas, who works in the Youth Division at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, said. “And we don’t tend to find out they’re dealing with mental issues until an incident like those two take place where a middle school and a high school young lady decide to take their life.”

Captain Ted Thomas is with the Youth Division of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Ted Thomas is with the Youth Division of the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.(WALB)

The summer camp will offer many different benefits to children ages 8 to 14 such as recreational activities, academic challenges and field trips in and out of town.

“Aspire will be coming in and talking about mental health, once again, opening up that door to the unknown about what may be going on with our kids,” Thomas said.

This is something Captain Thomas’ son, Jawoski Thomas, has learned after many years of attending the camp as both a student, as well as a volunteer.

“I just like to see these kids that maybe don’t have anything to do in the summertime be actually able to do something,” Jawoski said. “They just be wanting somebody to talk to them, listen to them. And they just want to have fun and be kids. Some of them, they come from like where parental guidance is maybe kind of low and they kind of like maybe act up in school.”

If parents would like to sign their kids up to attend the camp, they can receive a copy of the application at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at 225 Pine Ave, Albany. Admission is free.



