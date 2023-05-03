Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chase Ledger staying close to home

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams have dominated the SIAC on the diamond this season. They sit atop the conference as they enter the post season. Their success under coach Hemmings is a key reason why the talent just keeps coming. Southland Academy senior Chase Ledger will join the program after signing his letter of intent Tuesday. The GIAA region AAA co-player of the year decided on Albany State University after receiving multiple offers from schools. It was a big gathering in Americus to celebrate a young man who’s meant so much to the Raiders program.

”He’s a great team guy and he’s a leader and he’s going to set the tone, you know everybody wants those team guys. I think he embodies that so I think coach Hemmings program is getting a good one as far as that goes and work ethic is also awesome,” said coach Brady

A big reason why Ledger chose the Golden Rams was the man leading the way.

”Coach Hemmings has a great program over there. They win a lot, I can grow as a player there and as a person,” said Ledger

The well rounded Ledger was excited for this moment, something he’s been working his entire life for.

Ledger said, ”it’s a surreal feeling honestly, it’s something you dreamed about as a little kid to finally get to do this one day. It’s just a great feeling. The support group I’ve had grown up you just can’t beat it. I mean it takes a village is what people say and it really does.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition

Latest News

KJ Cochran signing with Savannah State
KJ Cochran signing with Savannah State
KJ Cochran staying in Georgia
KJ Cochran staying in Georgia
Chase Ledger signs w/Albany State
Chase Ledger signs w/Albany State
New head coach at GSW Hana Haden introduction press conference