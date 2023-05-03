Chase Ledger staying close to home

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams have dominated the SIAC on the diamond this season. They sit atop the conference as they enter the post season. Their success under coach Hemmings is a key reason why the talent just keeps coming. Southland Academy senior Chase Ledger will join the program after signing his letter of intent Tuesday. The GIAA region AAA co-player of the year decided on Albany State University after receiving multiple offers from schools. It was a big gathering in Americus to celebrate a young man who’s meant so much to the Raiders program.

”He’s a great team guy and he’s a leader and he’s going to set the tone, you know everybody wants those team guys. I think he embodies that so I think coach Hemmings program is getting a good one as far as that goes and work ethic is also awesome,” said coach Brady

A big reason why Ledger chose the Golden Rams was the man leading the way.

”Coach Hemmings has a great program over there. They win a lot, I can grow as a player there and as a person,” said Ledger

The well rounded Ledger was excited for this moment, something he’s been working his entire life for.

Ledger said, ”it’s a surreal feeling honestly, it’s something you dreamed about as a little kid to finally get to do this one day. It’s just a great feeling. The support group I’ve had grown up you just can’t beat it. I mean it takes a village is what people say and it really does.”

