ASU to provide summer 2023 camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning in May and running through July, Albany State University (ASU) will offer free summer programs to the community.

Elementary, middle and high school kids will get the chance to participate in enjoyable and educational summer camp programs. Lunch is always included.

Some of the camps offered include:

Summer Fitness Program of Albany State University, May 30-July 21

Albany State Youth Enrichment Program, June 1-July 21

National Summer Transportation Institute, June 1-June 30

ASU Accelerated Research Training Experience & Mentorship in STEM Precollege Summer Institute Scholars Program, June 6-17

You Matter! Career Preparation for the Latter, June 5-16

Summer Youth Dance Program, June 5-16

ASU NASA Summer STEM Enrichment Program, June 12-30

Social Justice Youth Camp, July 3-31

For more information regarding the camps and registration click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.