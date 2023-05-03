Ask the Expert
ASU to provide summer 2023 camps

Albany State is offering a number of camps for the community in the summer 2023.
Albany State is offering a number of camps for the community in the summer 2023.
By Felicity Felder
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning in May and running through July, Albany State University (ASU) will offer free summer programs to the community.

Elementary, middle and high school kids will get the chance to participate in enjoyable and educational summer camp programs. Lunch is always included.

Some of the camps offered include:

  • Summer Fitness Program of Albany State University, May 30-July 21
  • Albany State Youth Enrichment Program, June 1-July 21
  • National Summer Transportation Institute, June 1-June 30
  • ASU Accelerated Research Training Experience & Mentorship in STEM Precollege Summer Institute Scholars Program, June 6-17
  • You Matter! Career Preparation for the Latter, June 5-16
  • Summer Youth Dance Program, June 5-16
  • ASU NASA Summer STEM Enrichment Program, June 12-30
  • Social Justice Youth Camp, July 3-31

For more information regarding the camps and registration click here.

