APD: Man in custody following 2 Albany armed robberies

Police say they were called to Papa Johns and Homerun Foods back to back on Friday.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made after two businesses were robbed on Friday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police say they were called around 8:30 p.m. to incidents at Papa Johns and Homerun Foods both on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

When police arrived, arrested the suspect after a foot chase and identified him as Travis Watson, 34.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If anyone has additional information on this case or others, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.

