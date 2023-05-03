Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany police asking for more information in deadly 2022 shooting

Photo of homicide victim Marcus Lewis.
Photo of homicide victim Marcus Lewis.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is again asking for the community’s help in gathering new details in an April 2022 shooting death.

Marcus Lewis was killed during a shooting in the 100 block of S. Jackson Street on April 10, 2022, according to APD.

Lewis and another victim were shot around 10 p.m., per police. The victim reportedly suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital.

The victims were reportedly shot while inside a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Avenue. APD says the initial investigation pointed to the suspects driving in a red Dodge Challenger during the shooting.

If you have any information on Lewis’ death or the shooting, you can anonymously call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
The Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit and Blakely police officers are being assisted by...
Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say

Latest News

The five indicted were alleged members of RNBA, which Carr’s office said is a hybrid gang based...
5 alleged Thomas Co. gang members indicted
Albany State is offering a number of camps for the community in the summer 2023.
ASU to provide summer 2023 camps
Each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week will focus on a separate element of hurricane...
Hurricane Preparedness Month: Tips on preparing for a hurricane
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years