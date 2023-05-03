Albany police asking for more information in deadly 2022 shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is again asking for the community’s help in gathering new details in an April 2022 shooting death.

Marcus Lewis was killed during a shooting in the 100 block of S. Jackson Street on April 10, 2022, according to APD.

Lewis and another victim were shot around 10 p.m., per police. The victim reportedly suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital.

The victims were reportedly shot while inside a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Avenue. APD says the initial investigation pointed to the suspects driving in a red Dodge Challenger during the shooting.

If you have any information on Lewis’ death or the shooting, you can anonymously call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.