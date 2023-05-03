Albany Museum of Art to offer free memberships by summer 2024

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) will begin offering free memberships by July 1, 2024.

Starting July 1, 2023, the conversion of the museum’s membership system to a new annual fund-based model will begin.

According to the release, the new system will allow people to get a membership for free. The member will receive a digital membership card, emails containing the AMA’s Sunday evening newsletter, information about upcoming events and the AMA Magazine online.

“We are deeply appreciative of all our members and look forward to this transformational shift from membership to donorship, making all who support the AMA patrons of the arts,” Andrew Wulf, AMA executive director, said.

New levels start with the Artist Guild for an annual donation of up to $124, donors reach a reciprocal level at $125, contributor at $250, enthusiast at $500, advocate at $1,000, champion at $2,500 and philanthropist at $5,000.

“We are adopting a system that we feel will better meet the needs of the museum and our supporters,” Chloe Hinton, director for development and membership, said. “We know that all of our members are strong, dedicated supporters of the AMA who value the arts to our community.”

According to the release, AMA supporters whose memberships are set to renew before July 1 will be grandfathered into the current system for another year.

All memberships will be mitigated to the Friend + Support model by July 1, 2024.

“We are working to make this changeover as smooth as possible,” Hinton said. “My goal is that the only thing anyone will notice is the advantages they enjoy at each support level.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.