Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany church to host vaccination event despite end to COVID emergency declaration

St Paul's Baptist Church in Alabany has previously hosted other vaccination and health-related events.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The funding for vaccinations and other medical services as well as the COVID-19 emergency are coming to an end.

“May 11th is coming up. And that’s the deadline that the federal government will stop paying for these shots,” Pastor Calvin Rollins of St. Paul’s Baptist Church said. “But Medicaid and Medicare, you’re still covered. Some private insurance will cover, but with no insurance, you will not be covered. And shots are Bergen $110 and $130. So I encourage people to come out this weekend.”

Pastor Rollins said the $80,000 contribution from Albany State University and other organizations, was used effectively to fund healthcare.

He said that since February, they have vaccinated a little over four hundred people, but Dougherty County still has a long way to go when it comes to education about COVID.

“We’ve had great speakers, cause at each event we have a seminar. And Dr. Derek Heard is one of our speakers,” Pastor Rollins said. “He mentioned the numbers. About 47%, I think, he said that still hadn’t had any shots. And so we still got a long way to go. And even now when we talk to especially males, they’re reluctant to take the shot.”

The event will have events for kids such as bouncy houses, free food, giveaways, and guest speakers.

If you need a ride to the vaccination clinic be sure to call the church at (229)-869-2052. St Paul Baptist Church is located at 2605 Sylvester Road. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested
A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians

Latest News

WALB
Lee County High School host NJROTC signing day
tift baseball
Greg Williams Interview
WALB
State representatives educate south GA community on 2023 legislative session
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident