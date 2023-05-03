Albany church to host vaccination event despite end to COVID emergency declaration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The funding for vaccinations and other medical services as well as the COVID-19 emergency are coming to an end.

“May 11th is coming up. And that’s the deadline that the federal government will stop paying for these shots,” Pastor Calvin Rollins of St. Paul’s Baptist Church said. “But Medicaid and Medicare, you’re still covered. Some private insurance will cover, but with no insurance, you will not be covered. And shots are Bergen $110 and $130. So I encourage people to come out this weekend.”

Pastor Rollins said the $80,000 contribution from Albany State University and other organizations, was used effectively to fund healthcare.

He said that since February, they have vaccinated a little over four hundred people, but Dougherty County still has a long way to go when it comes to education about COVID.

“We’ve had great speakers, cause at each event we have a seminar. And Dr. Derek Heard is one of our speakers,” Pastor Rollins said. “He mentioned the numbers. About 47%, I think, he said that still hadn’t had any shots. And so we still got a long way to go. And even now when we talk to especially males, they’re reluctant to take the shot.”

The event will have events for kids such as bouncy houses, free food, giveaways, and guest speakers.

If you need a ride to the vaccination clinic be sure to call the church at (229)-869-2052. St Paul Baptist Church is located at 2605 Sylvester Road. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

