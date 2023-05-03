5 alleged Thomas Co. gang members indicted

ATLANTA (WALB) - Five alleged members of a Thomas County gang were indicted in connection to an April 2022 shooting incident, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The five indicted were alleged members of R NBA, which Carr’s office said is a hybrid gang based in Boston, Georgia.

Those indicted were and their charges were:

Jermaryoun Pressley 12 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 4 counts of aggravated assault 1 count of simple assault 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony 1 count of influencing a witness

D’Anthony Genzell Booker 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 4 counts of aggravated assault 1 count of simple assault 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Jerry Michael Pressley 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 4 counts of aggravated assault 1 count of simple assault 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Kemarion Tyler: 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 4 counts of aggravated assault 1 count of simple assault 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Trandis Cartay Wright 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 4 counts of aggravated assault 1 count of simple assault 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony



The shooting incident happened at the Green Food Market in April 2022.

“This indictment stems from a shooting that should have never occurred, and it is yet another example of the dangers posed by criminal gang activity,” Carr said. “With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we are partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement to put a stop to this violence and protect our fellow Georgians. By working together and leveraging our resources, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”

Thomasville and Boston police departments investigated the shooting incident.

“The Thomasville Police Department is committed to realizing the General Assembly’s intent in eradicating criminal street gangs in our community,” said Maj. Wade Glover of the Thomasville Police Department. “We are grateful for the Attorney General’s Office assisting with the prosecution in this case, and we will continue to seek out partnerships to present a united front against these criminal organizations terrorizing our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.