Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A Target employee is facing charges for invasion of privacy after allegedly filming a mom and her 4-year-old son inside the bathroom at a store in Oregon.

The company is now also facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help protect them.

The mom, who did not want to be named, said she feels compelled to share their experience to keep others safe.

The family said it happened at the Target in Clackamas. The mom said the day started like any other on Nov. 30, 2022, when she went to Target with her 4-year-old son to find a birthday gift for her husband.

According to court documents, they went to the women’s restroom, and as they were unlocking the stall door to exit, they noticed a phone with its camera lens pointed at them.

The documents said they rushed out of the stall and found Connor Barton, a Target employee, “frantically swiping on his phone.” The mom said she confronted Barton and spoke with store management.

Documents said management didn’t offer to call the police and said that Barton was allowed to return to work. So, the mom called the police herself, and when deputies arrived, they questioned Barton and took his cell phone.

The mom said she felt her only option to seek justice was to get an attorney.

“Completely changed who I am at my core,” the mom said. “The day after, I did not get a call from this store to apologize or to ask how my family was doing. Instead, I got a call from a third-party insurance company asking to talk about the incident to get a report from me. I don’t know what they were going to ask me, but I could only assume they were trying to have me sign something to stay silent, to bury this.”

Emily Templeton, the family’s attorney, said by filing this lawsuit, she is hoping to hold both Barton and his employer accountable.

“The reason we had to file this lawsuit is because when the plaintiff came to us, Target hadn’t done anything, they didn’t apologize, they didn’t accept any responsibility. In fact, the defendant, Connor James Barton, went back to working on the floor in a Santa hat,” Templeton said.

The family is asking for $5 million in the lawsuit, saying it needs to send a big message.

Court documents state that Barton was charged on Monday with second-degree invasion of privacy and first-degree attempted invasion of personal privacy.

KPTV reached out to Target for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.