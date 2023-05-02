Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect reportedly inside eatery

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s, a nearby hamburger restaurant.

A SWAT team was attempting to take the suspect into custody, the Associated Press reported.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President...
Trump accuser’s friend says E. Jean Carroll is telling truth