New additions coming to Putney Park

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - In a year’s time, Putney Park will be seeing several major upgrades. Ultimately, helping to make the area even more community-oriented.

The Putney Park multi-generational facility is a new community center being funded by SPLOST 7. The upgrades will have a budget of about $1.1 million.

“It’ll be available for the entire citizens of Dougherty County. And we look forward to moving forward with this project,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “It’ll be a facility similar to our current facility at Robert Cross Park. It’ll be a little smaller, but another space for the community that were very excited to begin development on.”

Commissioner Anthony Jones says this has been a long time coming for his district.

“They need a facility that they can call their own. That they can go out and have neighborhood watches, and picnics,” Jones said. “Just like the other parts of the county. That just goes to show you that dreams do come true. And the dream for the citizens of Putney and myself came true today.”

Along with the new facility, other upgrades, like a butterfly garden and a fishing pond, are making their way to the park.

“We got basketball courts out there. We’ll have a recreational area out for the kids, we’ll have a walking trail around,” Jones said. “We also have done a lot of work out there now. We have chairs, we have pavilions out there if they don’t want to use the multipurpose facility. There will be pavilions outside.”

The project is still in the beginning stages, so there is no concept design yet.

