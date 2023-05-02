Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New additions coming to Putney Park

In a year’s time, Putney Park will be seeing a ton of major updates.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - In a year’s time, Putney Park will be seeing several major upgrades. Ultimately, helping to make the area even more community-oriented.

The Putney Park multi-generational facility is a new community center being funded by SPLOST 7. The upgrades will have a budget of about $1.1 million.

“It’ll be available for the entire citizens of Dougherty County. And we look forward to moving forward with this project,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “It’ll be a facility similar to our current facility at Robert Cross Park. It’ll be a little smaller, but another space for the community that were very excited to begin development on.”

Commissioner Anthony Jones says this has been a long time coming for his district.

“They need a facility that they can call their own. That they can go out and have neighborhood watches, and picnics,” Jones said. “Just like the other parts of the county. That just goes to show you that dreams do come true. And the dream for the citizens of Putney and myself came true today.”

Along with the new facility, other upgrades, like a butterfly garden and a fishing pond, are making their way to the park.

“We got basketball courts out there. We’ll have a recreational area out for the kids, we’ll have a walking trail around,” Jones said. “We also have done a lot of work out there now. We have chairs, we have pavilions out there if they don’t want to use the multipurpose facility. There will be pavilions outside.”

The project is still in the beginning stages, so there is no concept design yet.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition

Latest News

The Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit and Blakely police officers are being assisted by...
Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident
WALB
Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident
Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, 24, was arrested and charged with several charges including rape,...
GBI makes arrest in child sexual assault investigation in Homerville
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues