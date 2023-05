ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Westover Patriots forward La’Daja Caldwell signed her letter of intent in front of teammates, coaches, and family. Caldwell was a leader for the Patriots and showed her commitment to Westover after having the opportunity to graduate early but choosing to stay with her team. She will attend Talladega College and play basketball in the fall.

