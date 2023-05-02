Kemp signs a number of healthcare bills into law

Legislation aimed at strengthening healthcare access, expanding assistance to those expecting, among others
The bills, according to his office, "improve maternal health, increase access to healthcare...
The bills, according to his office, "improve maternal health, increase access to healthcare services, and protect our healthcare heroes, among other advancements."(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a number of healthcare-related bills into law on Tuesday.

The bills, according to his office, “improve maternal health, increase access to healthcare services, and protect our healthcare heroes, among other advancements.”

🖊️ Here is what was signed into law
  • HB 129 allows eligible expectant mothers to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
  • HB 383 takes steps to protect our healthcare workforce by increasing penalties for those who commit violent acts against healthcare professionals and allowing hospitals to establish campus police forces.
  • SB 65 authorizes the Department of Insurance to create and administer a state-based health insurance exchange. Under a state-based exchange, Georgians will be better able to compare and contrast their health insurance options to determine which best fits the needs of their family.
  • SB 106 advances maternal health by codifying a pilot program for maternal health home visits through the Department of Public Health.
  • HB 85 helps ensure patients get directed to the proper treatment pathway when diagnosed with cancer or certain autoimmune conditions by requiring coverage of biomarker tests. These tests help identify the appropriate treatment pathway for patients so that they can receive life-saving care in a timely manner.
  • HB 203 removes unnecessary barriers by allowing low-risk individuals to renew their contact lens prescriptions through telemedicine.
  • HB 295 offers consumer protection against surprise billing.
  • HB 315 sets rules and regulations regarding cost-sharing requirements for diagnostic and supplemental breast screening examinations.
  • HB 493 revises a provision for verification of competency for registered professional nursing licenses.
  • SB 27 prohibits health care insurers from requiring an ophthalmologist or optometrist to extend any discounts on services that are not covered by eye care services.
  • SB 46 requires physicians and healthcare providers to test all pregnant women for HIV and syphilis at the first prenatal visit at 28–32 weeks gestation and at delivery.
  • SB 223 authorizes reimbursement of patient-incurred expenses related to participation in a cancer clinical trial.

