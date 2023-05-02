Jay Ward Drafted by Vikings

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Former LSU Tiger and Moultrie native Jay Ward was selected in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. It was a party in Moultrie for the LSU defensive back. Ward is likely going to be an immediate contributor to a defense that ranked 31st against the pass in 2022. His versatility to play inside, outside, and in the box makes him unique and he knows how valuable that is in the league.

