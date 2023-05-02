Jammie Robinson selected by the Panthers in the 5th round of the NFL Draft

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Every dream comes with obstacles and this week’s NFL draft provided another one for Cordele Native Jammie Robinson. A long day two wait only to not hear his name called dimmed his spirits, it wasn’t until Day three the fifth round when that call finally came. With the 145th pick of the NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers selected the Lee County High School graduate.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.