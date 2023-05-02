Ask the Expert
Hana Haden introduced as new Lady Canes head basketball coach

By Aaron Meaux
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a new era of Lady Canes basketball. After the successful run under former head coach Justin Payne GSW looks to build on that success with new head coach Hanna Haden. Haden arrives at GSW from Moberly Area Junior College in Missouri. Haden’s success at that level and commitment to winning played a big role in the Canes decision. She went 118-36 as the head coach of the lady greyhounds in her five seasons.

