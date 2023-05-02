Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud

(wabi)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud.

26-year-old Salmat Deyji was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided more than $650 billion in funding for qualifying small businesses facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including grants available through the Paycheck Protection Program.

In her plea agreement, Deyji admitted to filling out and submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for herself and other individuals, who did not meet the qualifications for the program. 

She assisted in filing these applications using fabricated IRS forms and tax records which she created. Her scheme included soliciting information from U.S. Army service members as well as friends and family who she recruited to receive PPP funding in exchange for kickbacks, officials say.

In total, the scheme caused the disbursement of more than $1 million in fraudulent CARES Act grants to more than three dozen applicants. At least six others who participated in the scheme pled guilty to related charges, with sentences ranging from probation to 22 months in prison along with substantial orders of restitution.

Deyji will also serve three years of supervised release upon completion of her prison term.

Officials say there is no parole in the federal system.

“Congress provided substantial funding to assist struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately scam artists found myriad ways to enrich themselves through those funds,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Salmat Deyji not only helped herself to undeserved assistance, but also profited by conducting fraudulent activity on behalf of others. She’s now being held accountable for this substantial theft.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit and Blakely police officers are being assisted by...
Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
Photo of Travis Watson
APD: Man in custody following 2 Albany armed robberies

Latest News

Each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week will focus on a separate element of hurricane...
Hurricane Preparedness Month: Tips on preparing for a hurricane
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years
Albany Museum of Art (Source: WALB)
Albany Museum of Art to offer free memberships by summer 2024
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill allowing a state health insurance marketplace into law at...
Georgia to take over health insurance market under new law