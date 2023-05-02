Fantastic spring weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a treat for early May, abundant sunshine, a nice breeze and pleasantly mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, a reinforcing shot of cool dry air sends lows below average again into the upper 40s low 50s. Tomorrow some highs clouds early otherwise sunny and slightly cooler with highs mid 70s.

Stretch of fine spring weather continues through Thursday. Still dry Friday but winds shift south which kicks off a warming trend. Highs top low 80s then warmer mid-upper 80s for the weekend into next week.

Moisture returns with higher humidity and rain chances Saturday and Sunday. A few showers Sunday and Monday then drier and warmer on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.