Dougherty Co. brings independent hardware store to east Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new hardware store is now open in east Albany where a local bar stood for years.

This building stood vacant for nearly 10 years, but when owner, Mitchell Nolan took the initiative to build the only hardware store in east Albany.

“Just being on this side of town doing work, there was not somewhere I could go to buy supplies. I would always have to go to the big box stores across town. I just decided one day as I rode by that this would be a good place for a hardware store,” said Nolan, owner of Nolan’s Hardware.

This store had to be completely demolished in order to make the transformation. Nolan wanted to be able to serve the Albany community by providing a service they could have right in their backyard.

“About a year and a half, it took to renovate the building, but the business has done a lot better than I was expecting it to be. We have a lot of customers that come in here and are just so glad that we are here and came on this side of town to open up a business,” said Nolan.

The owner is attempting to develop his ability to offer installation services for house improvement.

Jerry Nolan, Mitchell’s father, has been able to see the work from the ground up and said his goal moving forward is to stay around.

“People everywhere love it and they come in and can’t believe what it looks like now compared to what it used to be, and it’s amazing,” said Jerry.

A new hardware store in Albany is proving to be a handy tool for those used to driving to the other side of town and now they’re adding more services.

“The customer service was great as soon as I walked through the door, I was asked what I needed, and they helped me find what I needed really quick, and now I’m on my way out the door,” said Gloria Garrett, an Albany resident.

This store has only been open for two months and owners hope customers feel welcome when they walk through the doors.

Gloria Garrett lives in Albany and said location is what matters to her, considering her commute in the past.

“It made me feel good because it’s nothing on the east side of town. Every time you want something you have to go all the way across town on the west side. So, it’s good to have something in the community that is close by that I can run down the street to,” said Garrett.

One unique aspect that this hardware store brings is being able to install the equipment they have in store into your homes.

“You have a lot of people that come in that have a bad light switch or a ceiling fan has gone bad. So, it’s hard for them to find someone to install that stuff for them. So, we want to be able to provide that service to where we can come out and change a light bulb,” said Nolan.

The goal of this hardware store moving forward is to be able to offer home décor products and lumber. This service will available sometime next year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.