Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the...
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New York. Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022, because the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers will be gone as of next week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022, because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week.

“Novak Djokovic is a great champion, a fan favorite, and now that the federal government has lifted its vaccine requirements for international travelers, we look forward to welcoming him back to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The White House announced Monday that most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements will disappear on May 11, when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends.

The U.S. Open, the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, begins in New York in August.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has missed several key events — including the 2022 U.S. Open — because he decided not to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Back in April 2020, Djokovic said he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel. He later said he would not get the shots even if it meant he would not be allowed to participate in some of his sport’s most important tournaments. Unable to travel to the United States, he missed the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Miami both last year and this year.

Most famously, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022 ahead of the Australian Open after a legal saga that resulted in the revocation of his visa to travel there.

Djokovic was able to go to that country this January after its pandemic-era restrictions were eased. There, he won the Australian Open for his 22nd Grand Slam title, pulling even with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Djokovic is sitting out the Madrid Open this week because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow. The next major tennis championship is the French Open, which begins in Paris on May 28.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition

Latest News

FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Haeleigh Stamper was shot and killed at a party after prom.
‘It took me the longest time to realize it was real.’ Friends remember teen shot and killed at prom afterparty
The upgrades will help to make the area even more community-oriented.
New additions coming to Putney Park
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sends 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge