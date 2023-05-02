Ask the Expert
Canes make history in Americus

By Aaron Meaux
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Canes have done it again. This time on the diamond. In the winter it was the Lady Canes capturing their first ever Peach Belt title. This time men’s baseball gets it done. For the first time in school history Georgia Southwestern is crowned the regular season conference champions. The Canes completed their three game sweep over Flagler on Sunday with the 8-6 win to wrap it up. They will be the top overall seed in the conference tournament. It’s another big moment for the athletics program.

