APD: Suspect arrested in April shooting that left 1 injuried

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in an April shooting where a man was found shot in the chest.

According to police, the riders in the vehicle say the shooting happened at the intersection of West Broad Avenue and North Washington Street before they drove to the Pilot Travel Center. Police found the victim with the gunshot wound at the travel center.

Police say the suspect has been identified as JansQuincey Donaldson, 44. Donaldson has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Other charges are still pending.

The current condition of the victim has not been released.

If the public has additional information on the incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS or call APD at (229)-431-2100.

