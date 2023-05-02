Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Blakely Police Department and the Albany Humane Society are currently working on an animal hoarding case out of Early County.

WALB News 10 received a call on Tuesday morning from Lulu Kaufman, board president and shelter director at the Albany Humane Society, about a hoarding situation on Weaver Street in Blakely.

According to Blakely Police Chief William Caudill, about 50 animals are in the premises.

According to Kaufman, including cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits are being hoarded on the premises.

The Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit and Blakely police officers are being assisted by the Atlanta Human Society’s animal crime unit and Lauralyn Marshall, owner and veterinarian at Peyton Memorial Hospital in Blakely.

Blakely Police Department Chief William Caudill said police are currently on the scene.

Another hoarding case took place in Blakely on April 21. The Blakely Police Department and Albany Humane Society posted to Facebook regarding the incident.

This story is developing and more information will be added when available.

