VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Police Department (VPD) narcotics detective made a traffic stop on Thursday around 2:23 p.m. that led to the finding of narcotics in a car.

The traffic stop was made in the 600 block of East Force Street for a suspended license.

The detective reportedly smelled marijuana while speaking with the vehicle occupants who were later identified as Lelon Reid Jr., 24, and Melanie Perez, 18.

Reid and Perez were then removed from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, detectives reportedly found marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.

According to the report, Reid fled the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.

Reid is being held in jail on charges of:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Obstruction of an officer

Perez is being held in jail on charges of:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana

Reid and Perez are currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.