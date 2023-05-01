VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Police Department (VPD) narcotics detective made a traffic stop on Thursday around 2:23 p.m. that led to the finding of narcotics in a car.
The traffic stop was made in the 600 block of East Force Street for a suspended license.
The detective reportedly smelled marijuana while speaking with the vehicle occupants who were later identified as Lelon Reid Jr., 24, and Melanie Perez, 18.
Reid and Perez were then removed from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, detectives reportedly found marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.
According to the report, Reid fled the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.
Reid is being held in jail on charges of:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Obstruction of an officer
Perez is being held in jail on charges of:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana
Reid and Perez are currently in the Lowndes County Jail.
