Search continues for missing Douglas woman

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Search efforts are continuing for a Douglas woman missing since February.

Maria Diaz, 29, was last seen in an area known as “The Compound” in the 900 block of East Ethel Street on Feb. 7. Police said they believe Diaz was trying to leave that area at the time of her disappearance.

“Investigators also believe that her disappearance was not of her own free will and she is seriously endangered,” the Douglas Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Maria Diaz was missing for three weeks before her mother made the initial missing report, according to the Douglas Police Department.

Officials with the Douglas Police Department said they’ve had leads but none of those leads had traces of Diaz. Police said they are continuing to search for new leads.

Diaz is described as 5′3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the tip line at (912) 260-3600 or send an email here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

