Possible writers’ strike could have major impact on Georgia film industry

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in a rally at Fox Plaza in Los Angeles' Century City district. Hollywood is facing a cliffhanger after members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike that could begin as soon as May 2, the day after the current contract ends. The previous writers' strike lasted 100 days in 2007-08 and was costly to the businesses that serve Hollywood and to consumers expecting to be entertained. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - New episodes of your favorite TV shows and new movie releases could be on hold, if the Writers Guild of America and industry executives can’t reach an agreement soon.

“I’m hoping everybody is happy and we all go back to work,” said Jason Ivany, founder of Ambient Studio.

It’s affecting professionals here in Atlanta. Ambient Studio offers studio spaces for film, commercials, television, and music videos just to name a few. Founder Jason Ivany said the studio is dealing with delayed shoots and uncertainty due to a possible strike.

“The general rate of booking has gone down. With the strike looming, people are trying to scramble, trying to figure out what’s coming next and we can see them being very cautious,” said Ivany.

The Writers Guild of America said about 98 percent of their members who did participate, voted to go on strike if an agreement is not reached by May 1. The union said on Twitter that a strike is the last thing they’d want to do. The union is asking for higher wages and increased residuals. This is in relation to streaming services, which have become popular.

“Everything is a trickle-down effect, if we don’t have our storytellers, then we have no stories to be told. If there are no stories to be told, actors like myself don’t have any work,” said Thiree Pinnock, actor, writer and director.

According to the Governor’s office, Georgia’s film industry brough in $4.4 billion to the state last year. That all could take a hit this year if a strike happens.

“The creative minds that sort of cause the whole engine to work need to be equitably rewarded. We want a fair deal,” said Ivany.

The Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement they are not surprised by what is happening, however they do hope to reach a fair agreement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

WALB
