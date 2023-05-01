Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is hoping a man named as a person of interest can help them find 29-year-old Maria Diaz, a woman who was last seen on Feb. 7.

Guillermo Delcruz Morales was the last person seen with Diaz, according to law enforcement. He is in jail on unrelated charges and police are not calling him a suspect in her disappearance.

Guillermo Delcruz Morales has been named a person of interest in the missing persons case of Maria Diaz. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

Investigators believe that Diaz was attempting to leave an area on Ethel Street known as “The Compound” at the time of her disappearance.

Brittany Osteen, lead investigator in the case, told WALB News 10 that Diaz’s phone records led them to that area and other leads.

“Maria Diaz and Guillermo Delcruz Morales did have an intimate relationship and it had been going on for quite some time and we can establish that she voluntarily traveled to Ethel Street,” Osteen said.

Osteen said Diaz reached out to two people asking for them to come pick her up from the compound but the two never responded. Agencies also searched the 17 Mile River, but no traces of her were found there.

Osteen said Douglas police typically work two to three missing person cases a month. But this is the first one that has reached this magnitude as far as being missing this long or being unable to locate a person for this long.

The next step in their investigation is to go through Morale’s phone records for possible leads.

Although it’s been several months since she went missing, Diaz’s friend David Rios is still hopeful she’ll be found safe.

“I still don’t know what to think. I’m lost about the whole thing. She was one minute calling me, saying, ‘hey, what’s up, let’s go here, let’s go there, pick me up,’ and the next thing you know, I’m not hearing anything from her,” Rios said.

As this investigation progresses, law enforcement may call on the community for a community-wide, search party.

