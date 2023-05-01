Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI investigating shooting death in Atkinson Co., information needed

The GBI is asking for information related to Justin Fields' death.
The GBI is asking for information related to Justin Fields' death.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a Sunday shooting death in Pearson.

Justin Fields, 33, was found dead from gunshot wounds while in his vehicle on Spikes Road and Highway 441, per the GBI. He was found early Sunday morning.

This is all the information the GBI has released so far on Fields’ death.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call the GBI at (1-800) 597-8477. Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
YB&B was created in honor of Yaz Johnsons' three sons Yaz, Braxton and Braylen. This new...
Albany businessman shares inspiration for entrepreneurs
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition
Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop
The sites had previously been closed for months.
2 Albany recycling sites to reopen
Maria Diaz, 29, was last seen in an area known as “The Compound” in the 900 block of East Ethel...
Search continues for missing Douglas woman
Dr. Virginia Carson was the former president of South Georgia State College.
Former South Georgia State College president passes away