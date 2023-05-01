GBI investigating shooting death in Atkinson Co., information needed

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a Sunday shooting death in Pearson.

Justin Fields, 33, was found dead from gunshot wounds while in his vehicle on Spikes Road and Highway 441, per the GBI. He was found early Sunday morning.

This is all the information the GBI has released so far on Fields’ death.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call the GBI at (1-800) 597-8477. Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

