Former South Georgia State College president passes away

Dr. Virginia Carson was the former president of South Georgia State College.(Source: South Georgia State College)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The former president of South Georgia State College (SGSC) passed away on April 29.

According to the obituary, Dr. Virginia McSwain Carson was named president emerita after retiring.

Carson was a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Carson earned mathematics degrees from two Georgia universities. She earned a BS from the University of Georgia and a Master’s and Ph.D. from Georgia State University.

SGSC posted to Facebook about her passing.

View the full obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

