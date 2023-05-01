First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
ATLANTA (WALB) - The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.
💵 Here is how and how much of a tax refund you’re getting 💵:
- Filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two tax years to be eligible for the refund and filed before the tax deadline
- Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250
- Head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375
- Married individuals who file joint returns, could receive a maximum refund of $500
- The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability for Tax Year 2021. Taxpayers claimed as a dependent who had a 2021 tax liability will be eligible for the refund.
Citing policies in Washington D.C., Kemp said those are “pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hardworking Georgians to endure sky-high inflation.”
“We on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs — in taxpayers’ hands,” Kemp said.
The Department of Revenue anticipates all refunds for those eligible will be issued within eight weeks. Refunds will not be issued until a person’s tax returns have been processed.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.