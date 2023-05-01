Ask the Expert
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians

The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

💵 Here is how and how much of a tax refund you’re getting 💵:
  • Filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two tax years to be eligible for the refund and filed before the tax deadline
  • Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250
  • Head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375
  • Married individuals who file joint returns, could receive a maximum refund of $500
  • The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability for Tax Year 2021. Taxpayers claimed as a dependent who had a 2021 tax liability will be eligible for the refund.

Citing policies in Washington D.C., Kemp said those are “pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hardworking Georgians to endure sky-high inflation.”

“We on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs — in taxpayers’ hands,” Kemp said.

The Department of Revenue anticipates all refunds for those eligible will be issued within eight weeks. Refunds will not be issued until a person’s tax returns have been processed.

