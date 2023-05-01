First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is dealing with the impacts of a large upper-level trough that helps to promote breezy west-northwest winds. We cannot rule out a sprinkle or two as a few mid-level altocumulus clouds pass through. Rain chances will be low, so a majority of us will stay dry. Lows tonight for the night will be on the cooler sides with some upper 40s, but mainly low 50s are possible. The middle of the week features a blocking pattern, but this will not impact much for us. We will have cooler temperatures in store along with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The cooler weather will not last long because a warm-up is coming at the end of the week. Surface high pressure will arrive in the southeast Thursday before moving eastward by the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up quickly to be close to the 90s. Dry conditions will remain Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, a weak disturbance brings in a chance or two for rainfall to return.

