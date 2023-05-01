Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

The start of Eid al-Fitr, which Muslims traditionally celebrate with feasts and family visits, is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

The holiday began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
YB&B was created in honor of Yaz Johnsons' three sons Yaz, Braxton and Braylen. This new...
Albany businessman shares inspiration for entrepreneurs
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition
Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
The GBI is asking for information related to Justin Fields' death.
GBI investigating shooting death in Atkinson Co., information needed