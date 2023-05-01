2 Albany recycling sites to reopen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany recycling facilities are set to reopen in early May.

The Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) says the Meredyth Drive and Oglethorpe Boulevard sites will be up and fully functional starting on May 8.

The sites had previously been closed for months.

If you would like to drop off recyclable items, the locations can be found at 2521 Meredyth Drive at Fire Station #6, and at the Intersection of Front Street And Mercer Avenue behind the James H. Gray Sr. Civic Center in downtown Albany.

Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

