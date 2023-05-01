Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 Albany recycling sites to reopen

The sites had previously been closed for months.
The sites had previously been closed for months.(Elkhart County Landfill)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany recycling facilities are set to reopen in early May.

The Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) says the Meredyth Drive and Oglethorpe Boulevard sites will be up and fully functional starting on May 8.

The sites had previously been closed for months.

If you would like to drop off recyclable items, the locations can be found at 2521 Meredyth Drive at Fire Station #6, and at the Intersection of Front Street And Mercer Avenue behind the James H. Gray Sr. Civic Center in downtown Albany.

Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley, left, and Ty’Quan Kelly, right, were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
YB&B was created in honor of Yaz Johnsons' three sons Yaz, Braxton and Braylen. This new...
Albany businessman shares inspiration for entrepreneurs
Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2023...
Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition
Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

Thomasville Rose Festival continues despite rain
102nd Thomasville Rose Show & Festival finishes strong despite rain
Miller Co. theater company back with new production
Miller Co. theater company back with new production
WALB
Thomasville Rose Show and Festival underway for 102nd year
Swamp Gravy will be taking center stage with its production Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant.
Miller Co. theater company back with new production