Moultrie native selected for HERS 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness Competition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie woman transformed her body and her life.

Sherry Evans lost nearly 200 pounds and will now participate in the HERS Ms. Health and Fitness 2023 Competition.

“I went from 355 to 167 and I’ve worked out between Planet Fitness to Winnersville working out to try and get my weight loss down some more. So I’ve transitioned from weight loss to weight lift,” Sherry said.

It’s estimated that 41 percent of adults and 19 percent of children are obese in America. Obesity is the leading cause of heart disease, which is also the number one cause of death in the United States. But Sherry believes she beat those odds.

It all started for Sherry three years ago, when she had a gastric sleeve procedure, which only works if you also change your lifestyle, which she did. And now she’s in a major fitness competition.

“It was a breath of fresh air. That just showed me that all the hard work I put in is finally showing off. It’s finally showing the world that we do overcome obesity, we do overcome food addiction and you can do whatever you put your mind to,” Sherry said.

Her husband Dennis Evans has also battled obesity. He says he’s been right there with her throughout her journey since high school.

“She’s my backbone I’m her backbone. It’s always been just me and her and I don’t see myself without her at all,” Dennis said.

Melissa Eikenberry, Sherry’s trainer and owner of Winnersville Fitness and Fitmix Group Fitness and Personal Training, has seen the work first-hand of what it takes to turn your life around.

“It’s impressive for someone to put that much dedication and time into losing the amount of weight she has, and doing it all on her own and trying to do it the right way. So many people resort immediately to quick weight loss techniques with diet pills. So I just really like to see people that are willing to put in the work and the time it takes to eat right and exercise,” Eikenberry said.

Sherry prides herself in being an example for others that might be dealing with similar battles.

“That a small-town girl like me can soar to such heights as that, it would speak volumes to a lot of people that if she can do it, I can do it,” Sherry said.

Sherry says her fitness goals won’t end with the competition. Afterward, she plans to get more involved with weightlifting.

