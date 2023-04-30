Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mental Health Awareness Month: Replacing bad thoughts

KPTV Healthwatch
According to the CDC, about one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.(123rf.com)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fl. (WALB) - According to the CDC, about one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s a good time to take a look at your habits. There are some simple things you can do to improve your mental health.

More than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives. But some small steps can make a big difference.

“We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves, ‘honestly, What am I struggling with?’ and it’s not often the obvious thing,” David Baker, Ph.D., psychotherapist and performance management, said.

Just being aware of your mental health status is an important step. Also, practice daily deep breathing. Studies show this habit can help regulate your heart rate and nervous system. And keep a daily gratitude journal. Simply writing down two things you are grateful for over two weeks can lessen depression and anxiety.

“Mental health is about being able again to find a joy or a contentment in something simple,” Baker said.

Also, engage in play! Research shows being playful can lower stress and improve healthy coping strategies when you’re faced with difficult situations.

Another must: make sure you get enough sunlight. Vitamin D helps regulate your mood, metabolism, immune system, and more. Experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight several times a week to maintain levels of vitamin D.

Lastly: prioritize a sleep routine. Try to wake up at the same time each day, avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed and expose yourself to light right when you wake up. With simple ways to improve your mental health.

Therapy is another great way to maintain good mental health. There are lots of online, virtual options for therapy sessions, including BetterHelp, Talkspace, and MBLIVE.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell onto Tara Jones Thomas's car on Cairo Rd.
‘Thank you, Jesus. We are ok’: Tree smashes car during EF-1 tornado, narrowly misses Thomasville couple
Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
Sunday's First Alert threat has ended.
Sunday’s severe storm threats end for Southwest Ga.
South Georgia is experiencing OBGYN shortages.
OBGYN deserts grow in South Georgia

Latest News

There are many popular theories for why someone might be a preferred snack, including blood...
Are you a mosquito magnet?
Traditionally, kids are put in back braces to try to straighten things out. If that doesn’t...
Straighten up: breakthrough spine treatment for scoliosis sisters
Studies show expressive therapies help children manage their pain and anxiety, boost immunity,...
Helping Emmett Heal: The Magic of Music
Congenital heart defects are one of the common birth defects occurring in one in a hundred...
Like Mother Like Kids: Saving twins with swiss cheese hearts