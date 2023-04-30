First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our cold front from earlier this morning has allowed us to clear out, and keep westerly winds elevated into the night. This will not prevent the temperature from falling into the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday morning. Mild temperatures continue for highs on Monday as we rise toward the mid-70s. This will be accompanied by more breezy winds out of the westerly direction due to high pressure near the area. Monday looks to be a fairly dry and sunny day, but a slight uptick in moisture from those westerly winds could result in an isolated shower or two in a few spots.

Gusty winds will persist on Tuesday along with highs in the 70s. However, a weak disturbance will push through during the day to result in slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. No storms are expected with this system as the airmass will contain little to no moisture due to this past weekend’s rainfall. Wednesday expect high pressure to dominate the forecast and keep us dry for a few more days. We will hold on to northwesterly flow with some embedded opportunities for moisture to get into the forecast by the late week. This will result in some cloud cover by Thursday and Friday with low precipitation chances until around Saturday. We’ll be seeing lows returning to the 60s by the end of the period along with highs in the 80s into the next weekend.

