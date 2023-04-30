Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019. The U.S. Army says two Army helicopters similar to the ones in this picture crashed Thursday, April 27, 2023, near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The helicopters were returning from a training flight to Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. (Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Army identified on Saturday the three soldiers who were killed when two helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission.

The helicopters were headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they crashed at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Healy.

The U.S. Army announced Friday that it has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky.

“The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training,” the Army said in a statement.

Killed in Thursday’s crash were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier was injured and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was listed in stable condition. He was not identified Saturday.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB commander. Their loss can’t be compared to the suffering felt by the soldiers’ families, he said.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future,” he said.

A Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, based at Fort Novosel, Alabama, is leading the safety investigation, officials said in an email.

Department of Defense instructions and Army regulations prohibit the investigators from releasing any information to the public concerning the causes, analysis or internal recommendations, the statement said.

“The loss of these Soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I’ve ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
A tree fell onto Tara Jones Thomas's car on Cairo Rd.
‘Thank you, Jesus. We are ok’: Tree smashes car during EF-1 tornado, narrowly misses Thomasville couple
Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
Some new changes will soon land at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.
New Delta aircraft coming to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport
Edgar Fernando Neri, 22, was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison, followed by three...
Tifton bartender sentenced for distributing fentanyl, meth

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks
Two rounds of severe weather are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Two rounds of storms expected Saturday evening, early Sunday morning
According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday night on Geoghagan Road, two boxes of fireworks...
Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office to reward $1K for information on fireworks incident