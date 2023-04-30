Ask the Expert
$980,000 clubhouse for Putney Park set for a vote

A master plan in 2020 set a goal to have new parking spaces and bathroom facilities at the park.
A master plan in 2020 set a goal to have new parking spaces and bathroom facilities at the park.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County park could be getting renovations soon. Funding for the second phase of Putney Park’s renovations is up for a vote on Monday.

Putney is a small community just south of Albany.

“Everyone’s tight-knit down here. It’s what it is. It’s like family,” Kisah Brown, a park visitor, said. She moved to Putney last year and goes to the park multiple times a week.

Wendy Howell, the public information officer for Dougherty County said the county bought the park a few years ago. Since then, they have made it a goal to improve it.

“They’re just really great people, really passionate about their community. We’re super excited to bring that to the people of Putney,” Howell said.

On Monday, a $980,000 project for a clubhouse will be voted on. According to the plan, it would cost about $30,820 for upkeep each year.

If built, the clubhouse will be similar to the one at Robert Cross Park. It will have a lobby, catering kitchen, restrooms and a covered drop-off.

At the moment, the park does not have restrooms.

Funding will also go towards a new parking lot.

The park has been updated recently. A community garden was part of the funding for Dougherty Fresh in 2020. This year people are really starting to use it again.

“We were thinking of going around fruits and stuff. So if it’s down the street and it’s convenient, why not?” Brown said.

The new community garden has been slowly adding potatoes, lemons and kale. Workshops have been held to get the garden going this year. The community garden is a part of the bigger renovation plans at the park. In 2020, the money went towards a gravel path, more benches and a barrier for the playgrounds.

A few weeks ago, money from county funds went towards the resurfacing of the basketball court.

“Before it was a plain slab of concrete, but now we have a three-point line. The whole thing used to get wet, but now I feel like it will dry up quicker,” Jason Wright, a park visitor, said.

If there were a phase three, I asked residents what they’d like to see. Wright says he’s like to see the baseball field come back. Jason Wright said he’d like the tee ball field to return. Brown said she’s like to see soccer nets or a volleyball court.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

