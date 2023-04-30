102nd Thomasville Rose Show & Festival finishes strong despite rain

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was an eventful day at the 102nd annual Rose Show and Festival in Thomasville.

Sunshine turned into rain, but it dried out just in time for the main event.

”It’s a breath of fresh air coming out here. I love coming here every chance I get to come down here,” Tanner Michael, a visitor from Atlanta, said.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to see what a beautiful town, rain or not,” Nina, a visitor from England, said. Nina added that she’s used to the rain, so it wasn’t a bother for her.

The Company Band played for a crowd at the Ritz Amphitheater (WALB)

The biggest event in the Rose City had some roadblocks on Saturday. However, skies opened up in the mid-afternoon.

“I love the Rose Festival. This year it seems like a bigger crowd than ever,” Olivia Schaffer, owner of The Bookshelf, said.

Her store benefited from people trying to avoid the rain. Before the rain, Schaffer said she never saw a bigger crowd. Other visitors WALB spoke to on Friday chose to come Friday only because of the forecast.

Once the rain began on Saturday, cancelations started. The vendor event and the amphitheater and Rose Show had to close about an hour early. During the hours-long rains, the city streets turned quiet. People sat in local restaurants or decided to leave. The rain was too heavy for people to want to walk in.

Although the afternoon was wet and rainy, that’s still didn’t stop people from coming back.

“I got to get out of the house. It’s raining now. It doesn’t mean there’s nobody,” Carey Scott, a Thomasville resident, said.

A WALB viewer from Albany came just for the concert because they saw it would be clear.

A crowd of girls dances to music at the concert at the Thomasville amphitheater. (WALB)

Bonne Hayes, an organizer for the event, said she was pleased that people came back. Hayes said she was determined to make sure the festival continued for those wanting to still participate. Music was pushed back half an hour. After the music started, there was more and more life.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.