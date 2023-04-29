Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office to reward $1K for information on fireworks incident

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to help locate the person responsible for setting off fireworks in front of a person’s home.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday night on Geoghagan Road, two boxes of fireworks were set off at the front door of a resident’s home. The sheriff’s office said this incident could have ended in a housefire.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they’re asked to call the Turner County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 567-2401.

