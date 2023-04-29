New Tifton apartment complex holds ribbon-cutting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, the City of Tifton and IDP Properties celebrated the grand opening of Nine Oaks Apartments.

The name of the new apartment complex is in memory of nine kids who lost their lives in a bus accident in 1959. Nine oak trees were planted at the property gate in memory of the children who passed away.

The vision for the new apartment complex came from the South Tifton Redevelopment Assessment and Strategy, which was developed by the City of Tifton and the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA). This led to using Old Omega Road as the site for this new project.

“IDP is proud to partner with the City of Tifton to revitalize an important area of the city,” said Rhett Holmes, IDP president. “that will have a lasting positive impact on many people by providing affordable, safe and high-quality housing to the community.”

Following a request for ideas, the City of Tifton and URA opted for IDP Properties as the creator to bring the site to its highest and best use with the intention of offering South Tifton residents superior, reliable, and inexpensive housing, Tifton officials said in a release.

On September 29, 2021, the complex’s renovation effectively began when a groundbreaking was held for the complex.

“Transformation begins with a step,” Julie Smith, Tifton mayor, said. “We are very thankful that IDP was the partner (for this project.) They listened, planned, worked and delivered. Thank you to the entire IDP team for your commitment to the City of Tifton.”

One, two and three-bedroom apartments make up the 56 units in Nine Oaks. There is a playground, a communal garden, and a computer lab in the neighborhood. Integrity Management Company oversees the complex’s operations.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.