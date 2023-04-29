Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Tifton apartment complex holds ribbon-cutting

Complex named after nine kids killed in 1950s bus accident
Nine Oak Apartments had its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on April 19, 2023.
Nine Oak Apartments had its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on April 19, 2023.(Source: Melissa Wilt)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, the City of Tifton and IDP Properties celebrated the grand opening of Nine Oaks Apartments.

The name of the new apartment complex is in memory of nine kids who lost their lives in a bus accident in 1959. Nine oak trees were planted at the property gate in memory of the children who passed away.

The vision for the new apartment complex came from the South Tifton Redevelopment Assessment and Strategy, which was developed by the City of Tifton and the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA). This led to using Old Omega Road as the site for this new project.

“IDP is proud to partner with the City of Tifton to revitalize an important area of the city,” said Rhett Holmes, IDP president. “that will have a lasting positive impact on many people by providing affordable, safe and high-quality housing to the community.”

Following a request for ideas, the City of Tifton and URA opted for IDP Properties as the creator to bring the site to its highest and best use with the intention of offering South Tifton residents superior, reliable, and inexpensive housing, Tifton officials said in a release.

On September 29, 2021, the complex’s renovation effectively began when a groundbreaking was held for the complex.

“Transformation begins with a step,” Julie Smith, Tifton mayor, said. “We are very thankful that IDP was the partner (for this project.) They listened, planned, worked and delivered. Thank you to the entire IDP team for your commitment to the City of Tifton.”

One, two and three-bedroom apartments make up the 56 units in Nine Oaks. There is a playground, a communal garden, and a computer lab in the neighborhood. Integrity Management Company oversees the complex’s operations.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
A tree fell onto Tara Jones Thomas's car on Cairo Rd.
‘Thank you, Jesus. We are ok’: Tree smashes car during EF-1 tornado, narrowly misses Thomasville couple
Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
Edgar Fernando Neri, 22, was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison, followed by three...
Tifton bartender sentenced for distributing fentanyl, meth
Some new changes will soon land at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.
New Delta aircraft coming to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

Latest News

Two rounds of severe weather are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Two rounds of storms expected Saturday evening, early Sunday morning
YB&B was created in honor of Yaz Johnsons' three sons Yaz, Braxton and Braylen. This new...
Local business man shares inspiration for entrepreneurs
WALB
Two rounds of severe weather expected Saturday night, Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected midday Saturday, early Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected midday Saturday, early Sunday morning