Local business man shares inspiration for entrepreneurs

YB&B was created in honor of Yaz Johnsons' three sons Yaz, Braxton and Braylen. This new business is aimed to help promote entrepreneurs to start or expand their brand.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A new Albany business ‘YB&B Venue,’ opened its doors to the community and surrounding areas to not only start their business but expand.

The 10 vendors located nearby range from beginner level to advanced. The purpose of this business is to give people the opportunity to thrive in a space made just for them.

“I’m just honored you know I’ve never really had a business named after me and so I’m just thankful for it,” said Braylen Johnson, Son of the owner.

YB&B Business Venue stands for Yaz, Braylen, and Braxton his three sons. His son shares his gratitude for having something he can call his own.

“Being a businessman here in Albany, Georgia I see the need for small business here in Albany. And I see the need, especially for younger people wanting to start a business. So, for me to be able to provide that opportunity is a great feeling,” said Yaz Johnson owner YB&B Venue and Weekend Pop-up shop.

Yaz Johnson wants to work on building up young entrepreneurs in the area..

LaWanda O’Neal has a unique brand that was given to her by her friends because of her personality. She hopes people feel ‘wandful’ when they wear her pieces.

“But I came down, people were friendly everybody is nice, networking, and pleasant. We are all shopping from each other and buying each other’s items. Just promoting each other and it’s a good atmosphere,” said LaWanda O’Neal, Owner of Wandful Pieces & More LLC.

LaWanda was able to use the time period during COVID-19 to leverage her career. Since she has become a business owner, she shares one piece of advice to keep her going.

“Don’t stop, because money gets low, your product may get low, your comradery and people will start to patronize you but don’t stop keep going, and always believe in you and promote your business,” O’Neal said.

The goal of YB&B Venue is to have different vendors every weekend. Right now, there are 10 businesses occupying the space but they have hopes to expand to 21 vendors.

If any business owners or upcoming entrepreneurs would like to fill a vacancy at YB&B Venue click here for more information.

First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected midday Saturday, early Sunday morning