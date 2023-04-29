First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day is still in place through 6 AM Sunday as a line of strong to severe storms moves in ahead of a cold front. This round of showers and storms will arrive at 2 AM and continue until around 6 AM. There will be a lot of changing winds with height in the atmosphere as this system tracks through, so the tornado threat remains possible into the morning. Make sure you have multiple ways of getting alerts into the night as this system can produce all modes of severe weather. Winds outside of that severe weather will be able to rise to nearly 40 miles per hour or greater. We hold on to breezy winds into the rest of the weekend as well. Low temperatures for tonight will fall into the 50s. After we finish up the stormy weather on Sunday, we will start seeing clear skies return. High temperatures will not rise out of the 70s for Sunday. This dry trend will continue into Sunday through Monday night with more dry time into the latter half of the week. During the middle of the week, a reinforcing front will push through Tuesday night, but will not change temperatures or much else. However, it will help us stay fairly dry and bring down some of those dew points during the middle of the week. It will not last long as increasing moisture returns as soon as Thursday, but our next chance for rain arrives next Friday. High temperatures will be sitting in the 70s before rising back toward the 80s and then lows in the 50s before returning to the 60s by the end of the period.

