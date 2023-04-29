Ask the Expert
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was killed when he apparently found his mother’s loaded gun.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex called “The Phoenix” on Whitesville Road.

LaGrange police when officers arrived, they found Ayden King, 2, with a gunshot wound. He’d been shot in the face, police said. His mother, grandmother, and two older sisters were distraught.

“I can’t even put into words what I would feel, much less what they feel,” said Lt. Mark Cavender of the LaGrange Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the boy to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, but he did not survive.

The family spokesperson released a statement about the shooting saying:

Cavender said the preliminary investigation shows Ayden’s mother carries a gun for protection and that she has no criminal background which would prevent her from doing so. He said it appears she had just gotten home from work when she placed her belongings in what she thought would be a secure place as she went to the bathroom. Her son, however, found it.

Cavender said detectives do not believe the boy’s mother intended to be reckless or negligent with the gun.

“I was actually speaking with my daughter this morning. I’m expecting my first grandchild in June,” Cavender said. “With this incident right here, it makes me think when my grandson gets here and begins to walk and move around, I have to go back to like it was when I had small children to make sure the guns are not accessible.”

Cavender said it’s a tragic reminder for gun owners on the importance of taking a gun safety course. He said, when children are around, gun owners should lock their guns in cabinets or use safety locks to secure the triggers.

Detectives said the investigation continues, but at the moment, it does not look like anyone will face charges in this case.

